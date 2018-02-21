2 Days Left to Apply for CWC Awards

Related Coverage Now accepting Nominations for 2018 Connecting with Community Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The deadline is almost here for entering the Connecting with Community Awards. This is the tenth year of highlighting great community efforts and you can be a part of it.

We are looking for individuals, organizations or businesses who are partnering together to address needs or solve problems in our community.

It’s easy to nominate and apply. The online entry form is here, but hurry the deadline is Thursday, February 22nd 2018.

After the nominations have been received, our Connecting with Community Partners will review and select eight finalists to be featured on 24 Hour News 8 in March, April and May.

In late May at an Awards Celebration, the winner of the Connecting with Community Awards will be announced.

Watch the video above to hear from past winners of the Connecting with Community Awards and how it has positively affected their work in the community.

