BCPD officer charged with drunken driving ID’d

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek police officer who was arrested after a drunk driving crash has been identified.
Chad Francisco, who has served 17 years for the department, was formally charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the intersection of N 20th Street and Richfield Avenue in Springfield. Francisco was off duty and in a personal vehicle at the time of the crash.
No one else was involved and Francisco was not injured.
He will remain on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.