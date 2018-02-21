Berrien Co. Health Dept. warns of well contamination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County officials are warning residents with well water systems to be aware of flood systems contaminating their water supply.

In a release, the department said residents with well heads that are damaged, compromised, or submerged in flood water should immediately stop using the water for drinking, cooking and bathing. Impacted residents are advised to use bottled water until the floods recede and the system is safe to use again.

For more information on how to test the water’s safety, contact the Berrien County Health Department at 269.926.7121.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

