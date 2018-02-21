Chock and Bates talk fall during performance





PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — USA ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates came in ninth overall after taking a fall in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

“Things were going really smoothly, but right about the middle of the program our blades clicked and we fell to the ice quite dramatically and it just really, I think, took us by so much surprise that we didn’t even really process what was happening and our instinct was to get up and to continue and to finish the program,” Bates told WOOD TV8’s Jack Doles in Pyeongchang.

The team also said they would like to redeem themselves in the next four years and that they had a lot more to give.

Chock and Bates’ American teammates Maia and Alex Shubitani took bronze, with Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue coming in fourth. Canada won gold and France silver.

Chock and Bates and the Shibutani siblings all train in Novi, Michigan. Hubbell is a Michigan native.

