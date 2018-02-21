Deputies need help finding parole violator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a parole violator who they say fled officers earlier this week.

Timothy Perry, 32, is described as 6-foot-2 and about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a lizard and the name “Elizabeth” on his right wrist and a tattoo that reads “Keith” on his left wrist.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Perry is wanted for a parole violation, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13, fleeing and eluding police, and being a fourth-time habitual offender.

In a Wednesday release, the sheriff’s office said deputies tried to arrest Perry Sunday on the parole violation. He took off, speeding along Broadmoor Avenue going the wrong way. Deputies decided it was too dangerous to chase him.

Perry’s vehicle was later left in Caledonia. Authorities don’t know if he has another one.

He previously served prison time for assault by strangulation, for which he was paroled in June of last year. He also has a prior conviction for second-degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

