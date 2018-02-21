Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant mother, toddler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver involved in a crash that killed a pregnant woman, the child she was carrying and her 3-year-old son is facing charges.

Monty Parker has been charged with two counts of a moving violations causing death into connection to the Jan. 7 crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids. He faces a maximum of a year in jail and $2,000 in fines, according to a Kent County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

The crash killed 21-year-old Valery Arreola, who was eight months pregnant with her son, Emilio. The infant died at the hospital. Valery Arreola’s 3-year-old son, Guillermo, died a few days after the crash.

Her 5-year son, Max, escaped the crash with minor injuries.

Valery Arreola was merging onto northbound US-131 from Franklin Street in Grand Rapids when her car stalled. She was on her cellphone asking her father for help when a pickup truck rear-ended her car, Michigan State Police said. Her dad heard the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, Monty Parker of Rockford, was treated at hospital and released.

