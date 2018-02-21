Flooding prompts road closures across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rain and snow melts have caused road closures due to flooding across West Michigan.

The National Weather Service advises drivers who see water covering the roadway to “turn around, don’t drown.” A flood warning has been issued for all of West Michigan, including Kalamazoo County, until 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Municipalities have said the following streets are closed due to flooding:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

139th Avenue between 36th Street and 140th Avenue;

Ottagon Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets;

19th Street south of Jefferson Avenue;

Baseline Road between 59th and 60th streets;

19th Street is down to one lane south of 112th Avenue;

River Road between 128th and 130th avenues is down to one lane;

15th Street between 128th and 126th avenues;

118th Avenue between 20th and 16th streets;

107th Avenue at 36th Street.

CITY OF KALAMAZOO

Park Street between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street;

Forest Street between Rose and Park streets;

Crosstown Parkway between Park and Vine streets;

Sheldon Street between Pitcher and Vine streets;

Rose Street between Crosstown Parkway and Burr Oak Street;

Reed Court between Reed Street and Stockbridge Avenue;

Burdick Street between Crosstown Parkway and Stockbridge Avenue;

Vine Street between Portage and Jasper streets;

Dutton Street between Portage and Jasper streets;

Walter Street between Lake Street and Crosstown Parkway;

Stockbridge Avenue between Burdick Street and Crosstown Parkway;

Jasper Street between Vine Street and Crosstown Parkway;

Lake Street between Walter and Portage streets;

Sunvalley Drive is impacted, but drivers can get through on the east side.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

VW Avenue between 34th and 36th streets in Brady Township;

44th Street between X and Y avenues in Wakeshma Township;

37th Street between WX and XY avenues in Wakeshma Township.

KENT COUNTY

The off ramp from northbound US-131 to 54th Street in Wyoming closed until 4 p.m. Friday;

Cherry Valley Avenue between 76th and 84th Streets near Caledonia;

Sorenson Avenue south of 22 Mile Road in Spencer Township.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Holton Road between Twin Lake and Brunswick, drivers should use Ryerson and Maple Island roads;

Todd Road is closed between Loreson and Weber roads in Fruitland Township;

Peters Road south of Apple Avenue is closed.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Westbound Chicago Drive is closed west of Port Sheldon Street in Hudsonville.

