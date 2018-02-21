GR Drive’s Willis to play for USA in FIBA World Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A member of the Grand Rapids Drive will be representing Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying round.

Derek Willis, a forward from Kentucky, is playing his first season for the Drive and averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He was named to the 12-member Team USA roster that will participate in the first round of the tournament.

He will be away from the Drive to train with Team USA in Santa Cruz, California under head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who is the brother of current Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Team USA will play Cuba on Feb. 23 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 26. Both games are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

