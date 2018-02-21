Griffins focus on playoff push at start of homestand

Related Coverage Flyers get goaltender Petr Mrazek from Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins will enter a crucial stretch of their season with a six-game homestand starting Wednesday night with a new starting goalie.

Veteran goalie Tommy McCollum will take over the starting role after Jared Coreau was called up to the Detroit Red Wings following the trade of Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this week. Correau had been playing well for the Griffins as of late, earning American Hockey League Player of the Week honors after two straight shutouts in net.

The Griffins have vaulted up the AHL standings thanks to a fiery 24-game stretch where the team has won 18 games and lost just three in regulation. They currently sit in third place in a tightly-packed Central Division with the top four teams making it to the Calder Cup playoffs when the regular season concludes in April.

Wednesday night’s game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Van Andel Arena.

