‘Hamilton’ coming to Broadway Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tony award-winning musical “Hamilton” is coming to Grand Rapids.

Broadway Grand Rapids made the announcement when the list of performances for 2018-2019 season were released Wednesday.

“Hamilton” will be coming during the 2019-2020 season. Broadway Grand Rapids subscribers for the 2018-2019 season will have first access to tickets when they renew their subscription for the following season, according to Broadway Grand Rapids.

Here is the list of performances for the upcoming season:

“Finding Neverland” from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2018

“School of Rock” from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2019

“On Your Feet! – The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019

“Waitress” from April 30 to May 5, 2019

“Anastasia” from June 25 to June 30, 2019

“Jersey Boys” from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2018

“The Book of Mormon” from March 19 to March 24, 2019

