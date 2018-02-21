Hamilton coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Broadway Grand Rapids continues to bring big shows to the Grand Rapids stage. Today, it announced its 2018-2019 season. A season that will mark 30 years of bringing top notch shows to West Michigan!

The 2018-19 season will include some of the freshest and liveliest shows on tour. “Finding Neverland” kicks off the season with the story of J.M. Barrie’s discovery of Peter Pan. Next, is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-octane Broadway and West End hit, “School of Rock.” “On Your Feet!” is the high flying, energizing and inspirational story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The show “Waitress” will mix pie-baking with the universal search for happiness, and wonderful music by singer Sara Bareilles. Finally, “Anastasia” brings together opulent history and romantic mystery to the stage.

In addition, Broadway Grand Rapids will present two special events next season. Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical, “Jersey Boys”, will return to Grand Rapids for five performances in December. And back by popular demand, “The Book of Mormon” returns to Grand Rapids following a record-breaking engagement in 2016.

All shows will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. Season tickets are on sale right now.

Broadway Grand Rapids also announced that the national tour of the Broadway musical, “Hamilton”, will play at DeVos Performance Hall as part of the 2019-2020 season.

Here are details of the 2018-2019 season:

FINDING NEVERLAND

October 9-14, 2018

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

SCHOOL OF ROCK

January 8-13, 2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

ON YOUR FEET!

February 19-24, 2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

WAITRESS

April 30-May 5, 2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

ANASTASIA

June 25-30, 2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

JERSEY BOYS

November 30-Dec 2, 2018

Friday 8pm; Saturday 2pm & 8pm; Sunday 1pm & 6:30pm

THE BOOK OF MORMON

MARCH 19-24, 2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

