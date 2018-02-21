Hubbell & Donohue talk performance, mom’s dress





PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — Michigan native Madison Hubbell and her partner Zachary Donohue placed fourth in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic games.

With a slight stumble by Donohue toward the end of their free dance, the pair came up just behind American teammates Maia and Alex Shibutani, who took the bronze medal.

“We gave it our best. Most of our performance was very strong and we were really pushing ourselves to give the most full out performance we could and there was a little trip,” Hubbell told WOOD TV8’s Jack Doles in Pyeongchang. “Yesterday just wasn’t enough to quite grab that medal, but we’re really proud of what we’ve done here and it was exciting nonetheless.”

The team said they also hope to compete again at the next Winter Games in four years.

Hubbell’s mother Susan Hubbell still makes the costumes she wears in competition, including the 1920s-inspired costume she wore during the free dance in Pyeongchang.

“It was a magical moment just as I anticipated my mother in crowd,” Madison Hubbell said of wearing the costume. “It was just a beautiful moment to have my family here supporting me. They don’t get to come very often.”

She said she was thrilled that Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live,” who’s well known for her tweets about the Olympics, posted that she loved the dress.

Now you know I love they outfits!! If it look like @CSiriano made I’m for it!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/M0dpWcoVFg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 20, 2018

Jones like the team’s performance, too, saying in a video posted on Twitter they were “killing it.”

Type of man I need to tell me where me where to be dammit!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/dNM69WhYIL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 20, 2018

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in the ice dancing competition, making them the most decorated Olympic figure skaters ever. The team from France earned silver.

