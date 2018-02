Related Coverage USA men’s hockey loses in Olympic shootout





PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — After the USA men’s hockey team fell to the Czech Republic in a shootout at the 2018 Olympics, WOOD TV8’s Jack Doles caught up with American player Jim Slater to talk about his performance during the game.

Slater scored in regulation during Wednesday’s matchup.

“Not many people can say they scored an Olympic goal. I’m pretty excited about it, obviously I wish it came in a victory,” Slater said.

