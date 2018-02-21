Metro Health senior ‘Olympics’ take on curling

Related Coverage Metro Health Village hosts ‘Olympics’ for seniors

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The inaugural Senior Olympics are underway at First & Main Senior Living of Metro Health in Wyoming.

On Wednesday, the Olympians took on curling. The rules for the sport are simple enough: Participants slide the stone, or in this case, an ice block dyed in food coloring, across the plastic and try to hit the bullseye.

Fortunately for the senior Olympians, a firm grasp on all the game’s rules wasn’t necessary to have fun or take home first place.

“I still have no idea (how the rules work),” Doris Zerfas said, laughing.

Team Canada, otherwise known as Team Zerfas and Orr, won the gold.

Zerfas’ partner, Sally Jo Orr, said they didn’t know what they did or why. When the Olympics started earlier this week, Orr said she was going to try as many events as she could. But for now, Orr thinks she will take Thursday off for her 80th birthday.

After Wednesday’s events, the duo was heading to communion before taking on Wii bowling later in the day.

The games will continue Thursday with cane hockey. But for now, Team Zerfas and Orr are No. 1.

“It’s nice to be a champion,” said Zerfas.

Her partner agreed that it was nice to be in the winners’ circle.

