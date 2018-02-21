MSP investigating death of 1-year-old

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl in Sheridan.

Troopers were called to a residence at 10:12 a.m. when the child’s 2-year-old sibling was found walking near the roadway. Upon arrival, troopers found the 1-year-old in standing water in the backyard.

A Michigan State Police release said the body of water was caused by rain and melting snow runoff and not a natural body of water.

The child was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

Authorities said the other child is safe with family.

An investigation is being conducted with Child Protective Services and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

