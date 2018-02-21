Nagasu falls on triple axel in short program

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Nine days after becoming the first U.S. woman and third overall to land a triple axel in the Olympics, Mirai Nagasu failed to complete the feat again in the ladies short program.

She came down on two feet on her opening triple axel, then fell to the surface. While the rest of her program was clean, Nagasu’s chances for an individual medal were damaged.

She earned 66.93 points, a season’s best, but not likely to put her in position for the podium.

Nagasu, 24 and the fourth-place finisher at the Vancouver Games, helped the United States win a bronze medal in the team event with her historic jump and a spotless free skate.

American figure skater Bradie Tennell also during her short program’s opening combination. It was such a rare mistake that not even she can remember the last time she made it.

Tennell, whose strength is her jumps, recovered to skate cleanly the rest of the way. The reigning national champion wound up with 64.01 points. As the first skater on the ice, that total should keep her in first place for quite a while.

The rest of the medal contenders all skate about two hours later.

“It was definitely unexpected,” Tennell said of her fall on a triple toe loop, “but things happen. We’re all human. We all make mistakes. You just have to get up and keep going.”

The starting order is determined in part by world rankings, and Tennell dealt with injuries much of last season and did not compete in the biggest events. That forced her into the opening group, and she drew the No. 1 starting spot from among those skaters

