No charges against driver in crash that killed B-93 host

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who caused a crash that killed B-93 radio host and Ionia County dispatcher isn’t facing any criminal charges.

John Wiechenthal was killed in a crash on Dec. 21 last year after a pickup truck rear-ended his car, sending both vehicles off the road and forcing them to hit multiple utility poles. Kentwood police said they were following up on reports that the driver who hit Wiechenthal was driving erratically at the time of the collision.

Investigators determined the other driver had some sort of a medical event while driving that caused the crash. A Kent County Prosecutor’s Office release said the truck was traveling nearly 100 mph at impact and the accelerator was 100 percent deployed with no application of the brake at the time of the crash. Because of this, the release said the man appeared to have a seizure while driving.

After the crash, investigators discovered the man had recently undergone surgery for a brain tumor that brought a risk of seizures. However, the man wasn’t prevented from driving at the time of the crash and was found to have no drugs or alcohol in his system.

