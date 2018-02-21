Rain moves out as W. MI rivers continue to rise





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may be hard to imagine it’s February after this week’s record-breaking high temperatures and rainfall in the Lower Peninsula.

In Grand Rapids, it peaked at 63 degrees — breaking the previous record of 61 degrees set in 1930.

West Michigan isn’t the only warm spot in the region. The remarkable warmth has been felt across the eastern half of the country. In Zanesville, Ohio, temperatures hit a record 78 degrees.

The warm February temperatures didn’t last long in West Michigan. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the 24-hour temperature signals the return of a colder air mass.

As West Michigan bids farewell to the warm temperatures, many communities will be coping with aftermath of record rainfall. In Grand Rapids, 27 of 31 hours recorded measurable rain. It broke the previous record of 2.53 inches of rain set back in 1898.

West Michigan wasn’t the only place to experience heavy rainfall. Northern Indiana received as much as four to six inches of rain.

Flood advisories and warnings have been issued for all West Michigan until Thursday morning.

More than 30 individual flood warnings have been issued for rivers across West Michigan.

As of Wednesday morning, the only location along the Grand River projected to go into the “major flooding” category is Comstock Park, which will likely peak Saturday.

It appears Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with the next chance of rain coming Friday. In most cases, the rain should be light.

There is another chance of rain this weekend when a storm system possible moving through West Michigan, but the track is still uncertain.

