Rain moves out as W. MI rivers continue to rise

Drone 8 footage of flooding on the Muskegon River on Feb. 21, 2018.


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may be hard to imagine it’s February after this week’s record-breaking high temperatures and rainfall in the Lower Peninsula.

In Grand Rapids, it peaked at 63 degrees — breaking the previous record of 61 degrees set in 1930.

West Michigan isn’t the only warm spot in the region. The remarkable warmth has been felt across the eastern half of the country. In Zanesville, Ohio, temperatures hit a record 78 degrees.

Photo: High temperatures recorded on Feb. 20, 2018.

The warm February temperatures didn’t last long in West Michigan. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the 24-hour temperature signals the return of a colder air mass.

Photo: The 24 hour temperature change as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As West Michigan bids farewell to the warm temperatures, many communities will be coping with aftermath of record rainfall. In Grand Rapids, 27 of 31 hours recorded measurable rain. It broke the previous record of 2.53 inches of rain set back in 1898.

Photo: The two-day estimated rainfall in West Michigan.
Photo: The two-day rainfall totals for the major cities across West Michigan.

West Michigan wasn’t the only place to experience heavy rainfall. Northern Indiana received as much as four to six inches of rain.

Photo: The 48 hour rainfall estimates throughout the Midwest and Mississippi River Valley.

Flood advisories and warnings have been issued for all West Michigan until Thursday morning.

Map: Flood warnings and advisories across the eastern portion of the United States as of Wednesday morning.
Map: Flood warnings continues across West Michigan until 7 a.m. Thursday.

More than 30 individual flood warnings have been issued for rivers across West Michigan.

Map: River flood warnings throughout southern Michigan.

As of Wednesday morning, the only location along the Grand River projected to go into the “major flooding” category is Comstock Park, which will likely peak Saturday.

Photo: The forecasted levels of the Grand River in Comstock Park.

It appears Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with the next chance of rain coming Friday. In most cases, the rain should be light.

Map: The European model rainfall forecast for Friday.

There is another chance of rain this weekend when a storm system possible moving through West Michigan, but the track is still uncertain.

