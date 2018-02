GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All week, as part of Black History Month, we’ve been profiling organizations in the community. Today, we’re talking with Lisa Knight from the Urban League about their work in the Grand Rapids area.

The Urban League works with programs such as REACH, Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health, to encourage healthy living and a tobacco free lifestyle.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

www.grandrapidsurbanleague.org

