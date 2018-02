OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Otsego Public Schools is calling off Thursday classes.

The district said that it received a threat on social media Wednesday night. Police looked into it and found the threat was not credible.

However, the district decided to close Thursday anyway.

BASE will be open at Dix Street.

