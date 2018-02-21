Vigil for Florida shooting victims held at GVSU





ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of Grand Valley State University students and faculty members lit candles in honor of those killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

The Wednesday vigil at GVSU’s Allendale campus marked one week since the shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people.

Attendees held a moment of silence and prayed for the victims. A woman sang “Imagine” by John Lennon.

“I think we’re all finally realizing that words do nothing,” organizer Brian Bialowas told 24 Hour News 8 before the vigil. “it’s really important that when these tragedies happen, we act up, and not only to further our own agendas or the agendas that we believe are right, but supporting one other and realizing that we really are one community and just one people.”

