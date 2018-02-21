How Rev. Billy Graham inspired W MI Christians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Before evangelist Rev. Billy Graham traveled to 185 countries to spread the Gospel, he held his first-ever crusade in Grand Rapids.

“From that time on, my life has been one that I really wanted to live for the Lord,” Hudsonville resident Grace Leathead told 24 Hour News 8.

Graham died Wednesday at the age of 99. He had long battled cancer, pneumonia and other illnesses.

Leathead was just a teenager when she saw Graham speak with a group of friends in 1947. He hosted packed audiences at the Civic Auditorium and Calvary Church that September.

“He had a way of exciting you about the word of God when he preached and people responded to his message,” Leathead said. “He was just a real inspiration to me and to so many thousands of people. … He didn’t try to be showy or anything. He was just so convinced of what he knew to be the truth and expressed it very well.”

It’s estimated that Graham spoke to more than 5,000 people during his Grand Rapids visit 70 years ago.

In 1999, he returned to West Michigan to help commemorate the 25th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford’s swearing in as president during a tribute at DeVos Performance Hall.

Graham’s legacy also extends to the local chapter of Youth for Christ, an organization he helped create.

“We stand on his shoulders as we continue to serve kids here in West Michigan,” West Michigan Youth for Christ Executive Director Dan Kregel told 24 Hour News 8. “He started off as our first employee. He made $75 a week back in the day and we went all over the country at youth rallies, sharing the good news of the Gospel.”

Graham served as the first evangelist leader for the organization. Kregel said he set the tone for their continued mission.

“It’s sad,” Kregel said of his death. “Our world has lost somebody of such high integrity and such high character and just a deep calling to share the good news of the Gospel. His life purpose was to help every single person experience life in Jesus Christ and you know, that’s really the hope of the world.”

