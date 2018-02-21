WHAC tourney: Cornerstone advances, Aquinas out





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sam Vander Sluis scored 26 points and added 16 rebounds Wednesday to lead Cornerstone to a 78-62 victory over Concordia in the opening round of the WHAC Tournament.

Michael Bradshaw, Kyle Steigenga and Christian Rodriguez scored 18, 16, and 11 points respectively to help Cornerstone to the victory.

The Golden Eagles improve to 28-3 overall and advance to the next round of conference tournament hosting a second round game Saturday at 3 pm.

The Aquinas Saints bowed out of the tournament after falling to Rochester 71-65.

Arsenio Arrington scored 27 points to lead Aquinas, but it wasn’t enough.

The Saints finish the season with a 17-14 overall record. They finished the regular season with a 13-7 league record.

