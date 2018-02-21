Wolves outlast Griffins in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids could not overcome a three-goal deficit and lost to Chicago 5-2 Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

The loss snaps an 11-game points streak for the Griffins.

Eric Tangradi scored late in the second period to pull Grand Rapids to within two at 3-1. Chicago was able to push the advantage to 4-1 with a goal early in the third period.

Chicago scored a first period goal to take a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. The Wolves’ two second period goals were scored within 1:14 of each other.

Both teams added late third period goals to bring the score to its final count. Ben Street tallied the second goal for Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids is back in action Saturday night when it hosts the Wild at Van Andel Arena.

