Yevgenia Medvedeva could close week by winning gold, meeting K-pop band EXO

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Yevgenia Medvedeva is going for gold on Friday. She’ll get the chance to rock out to her favorite band in person two nights later.

And, maybe even get to – finally – meet them.

The 18-year-old figure skater from Russia is a devoted fan of South Korean pop music, and said she listened to boy band EXO before her incredible short program on Feb. 11 that earned a score of 81.06 points – which also broke her own world record.

“It’s unreal inspiration and it really improved my mood,” Medvedeva said at the time. “I feel more confident because of them.”

Well, she might be able to tell them herself at the closing ceremony, where EXO will perform, along with K-pop singer CL.

EXO is a nine-member South Korean-Chinese group that has released five studio albums that have sold millions worldwide and won numerous awards.

“It is quite overwhelming and unbelievable,” EXO singer Suho said. “We have seen other countries holding closing and opening ceremonies for the Olympic games before. So the fact that we are performing at the closing ceremony itself is very honorable and it is really great. I’m feeling a variety of emotions and I might even cry after the show.

“It is an honor for the entire family and the entire group.”

Medvedeva set a short-lived record Wednesday with a score of 81.61 points, putting her second behind teammate Alina Zagatova – who promptly broke Medvedeva’s mark with 82.92 points. With the two at the top of the standings heading into the women’s free skate, it could be the first time the Russian team wins gold at these games.

And it’s very likely Medvedeva, whose Twitter page is filled with references to EXO and has received autographs and letters from the band, will have K-pop boomin’ through her ear buds.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

