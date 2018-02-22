2 threats lead Otsego schools to close Thursday

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — After receiving two threats in a week, Otsego Public Schools was closed Thursday.

“The emotions are very high,” Superintendent Jeff Haase said. “The anxiety is very high.”

He said the motto “see something, say something” worked in this case.

On Monday afternoon, an Otsego High School senior on a school bus made a specific threat.

“The threat was made as far as shooting students here at the high school,” Haase said.

The student said the assault would happen Thursday during third period. That never happened thanks to a student who reported the threat to high school administrators.

Police were called. They found the threat credible and arrested the student who made it, Haase said.

Then Wednesday night, another threat was made on social media app Snapchat. Students were warned not to go to school Thursday because something dangerous was going to happen.

Again, it was reported and police investigated. Unlike the previous threat, this one was found not to be credible.

Regardless, Haase decided it was time to close the district for Thursday.

“I just felt that the anxiety was too high, and emotions were very elevated, that it was very important for us to close our district today,” he told 24 Hour News 8.

Haase said it’s important for students continue to say something when they see something.

“We have done a fantastic job of building those relationships so the kids feel like they can talk to an adult person in the district when these things come up,” he said.

Otsego Schools will be open Friday, with extra uniformed police officers stationed at the high school.

The Snap Chat threat that was found to be not valid also mentioned Plainwell schools. That district remained open Thursday.

