Authorities seeking tips in St. Joseph Co. murder

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking tips regarding the investigation of a November 2017 homicide in St. Joseph County.

Larry Frohriep, 69, was killed on Nov. 29 last year at his home on Maystead Road in Sturgis.

Details on the cause of Frohriep’s death weren’t immediately available. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269.467.9045, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195 or Silent Observer at 1.866.774.2345.

