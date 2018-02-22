Barry Co. sheriff: ‘Worst flooding I’ve ever seen’





HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County sheriff is warning residents of rising floodwaters throughout the county.

The American Red Cross has already responded by opening a shelter at the Commission on Aging building at 320 West Woodlawn Ave. in Hastings. That shelter is expected to remain open throughout the weekend for people who become displaced by the flooding.

Two major problem areas in the country are Barger Road and Pleasant Shores Trailer Park. Barger between Thornapple and Center is not only seeing standing water, but also a strong moving current.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen in my career here,” Sheriff Dar Leaf told 24 Hour News 8.

It's incredibly dark along Barger Rd. in #BarryCo, but if you listen you can hear the rushing flood waters. We'll have team coverage for you tonight on @WOODTV. pic.twitter.com/iB7Umu1OGK — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) February 23, 2018

“As fast as the water is running right there we don’t know how much of the dirt underneath the asphalt is washed out,” Leaf continued. “This water is ice cold, too. This is the snow melting, so this is ice cold, frigid waters. You do not want to be playing in this. It’s very dangerous.”

The sheriff also said the road commission has placed closure signs throughout the county. Do not ignore the signs, he said.

“When we got the roads signs up that says ‘road closed’ or ‘no traffic,’ we mean it,” Leaf said. “It’s not there as a suggestion. This isn’t the only place we’ve been pulling cars out of; it’s been all around the county.”

Residents are asked to report flooded roads so Barry County Emergency Management can keep a handle on the situation. That agency can be reached at 269.818.0362.

