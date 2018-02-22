Flooding postpones GR Winter Beer Festival

The 12th Annual Winter Beer Festival featured more than 100 Michigan breweries and brewpubs. Each guest ticket comes with 15 tasting tokens which guests can exchange for 3 oz. samples of almost 1000 different craft beers. (Michael Buck)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Mass flooding in West Michigan is pushing back a big beer festival that was scheduled for this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark has been pushed back to March 2-3 because the parking lot is expected to be underwater.

Over 9,000 tickets have been purchased for the festival, including a sellout for Saturday with over 6,000 sold.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. The Grand Rapids Beer Guild expects most of the 142 breweries to participate in the rescheduled dates and have the event run the same as planned.