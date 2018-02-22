GRPD hiring new recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking applications for new police officers.

The application process is meant for current police officers, people who have graduated from a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards Academy, or will graduate from an MCOLES academy by July 1.

The deadline to file an application is 11:59 p.m. on March 28, and those selected will start work Aug. 13. Applications can be submitted on the city’s website.

In a release, GRPD said 90 officers have been hired in the last four years and more hires are foreseen for the next several years.

For more information on minimum licensing standards, visit the MCOLES website.

