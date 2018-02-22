Gun restrictions rally held in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan students traveled to Lansing Thursday to take rally for restrictions on guns and a solution to the violence they cause.

Over 100 people took part in the rally on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol, which also gained the attention of candidates for governor and attorney general, state senators and representatives from the area. Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, was among the crowd as well as Democratic gubernatorial candidates Abdul El-Sayid and Gretchen Whitmer. There weren’t any Republicans at the event.

Among the leaders at the event was a group of students from Kalamazoo Central High School, who marched into the Capitol Building and spoke to any politician who would led them in and listen. The students have also created an online petition calling for stricter gun laws that has gathered nearly 100,000 signatures.

Kalamazoo Central High School students meet with state senators about gun violence. More at noon @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/SP4XDhljV0 — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) February 22, 2018

