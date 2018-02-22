Impacting the health in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The mission of the Kent County Health Department is to serve, protect and promote a healthy community for all. Whether you realize it or not, the policies and programs of local government, and the practices of businesses in and around your community, impact our health. Today we have Teresa Branson from the Kent County Health Department here to talk about Health In All Policies.
The goal is for people to understand health impact that policies, programs and practices that are non-health related have on the impact of health in our community.
Health in All Policies Learning Lab
Kent County Health Department
- March 6 from 6-7:30pm
- May 23 1pm-2:30pm
- August 23 10am-11:30am
- November 22 – 1pm-2:30pm
Call (616) 632-7216
Register on eventbrite.com
Phone Number/Email: 616-632-7216 or HIAP@kentcountymi.gov for more information or to schedule a training.