Ionia, Newaygo counties declare local state of emergency

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials from Ionia and Newaygo counties have declared a local state of emergency due to severe flooding throughout the areas.

The state of emergency in Ionia County started around 10:10 a.m. Thursday, which notifies state officials the county is experiencing an incident that is taxing the county’s resources.

Newaygo County began its local state of emergency on Wednesday.

The declaration of a state of emergency is the first part of tracking activity and damage should the need to ask for state or federal assistance arise.

Ionia County is currently handling the flooding with local resources and hasn’t requested additional assistance at this point.

Many parts of West Michigan are experiencing issues with flooding, which has closed multiple roads.

On Wednesday, Newaygo County, Lansing and Lansing Township also declared a local state of emergency.

This is a developing situation, check back with woodtv.com for further updates.

