Megan Keller talks women’s hockey gold medal win





PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — Michigan native Megan Keller has an Olympic gold medal draped around her neck.

“It’s heavy,” she joked with WOOD TV8’s Jack Doles in Pyeongchang.

Keller, of Farmington, is on the women’s hockey team that unseated reigning Olympic champions Canada in a Wednesday night thiller that ended in a shootout.

“It’s indescribable to be able to represent my country with 22 of my other teammates and best friends. It was a very special moment for us,” Keller said.

==Watch the full interview with Keller above.==

Canada had won gold in the previous four Olympics. Including this year, the last three final games had been Team USA versus Canada.

Keller said the team managed the intense pressure of the biggest stage in sports by “looking to one another.”

“We’re a team sport for a reason, and just to know that the girl to the left and the right of you has your back, and anybody who’s represented their country and put on the USA jersey, you’re playing for them,” she said. “It’s so special to be a part of.”

>>Watch: All the emotions from USA-Canada’s instant classic

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

