PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — Mia Manganello and Brittany Bowe won the bronze in the team pursuit at the 2018 Olympics, earning the U.S. its first medal in women’s speed skating in 16 years.

Above, they speak with Nexstar’s Annie Sabo in Pyeongchang.

