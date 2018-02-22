Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver, Lindsey Vonn misses gate

Gold: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women’s Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn’t finish in what’s likely her final Winter Games.

Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

Shiffrin adds the silver medal to the gold she won earlier in the games in the giant slalom.

It was very likely the first and only Olympic race between U.S. teammates Vonn and Shiffrin.

The next—and final—Alpine skiing race is the team event, which is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

