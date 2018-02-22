MSP: Man arrested for child porn, sexual assault

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Branch County on child pornography and sexual assault charges.

The suspect was lodged at the Branch County Jail on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and manufacturing child sexually abusive material charges, according a Michigan State Police news release.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, MSP troopers, Homeland Security investigators and Coldwater police conducted a search warrant on Harrison Street in Coldwater. It was part of an investigation into allegations of criminal sexual behavior on the app Kik.

For around six months, investigators believe the 23-year-old suspect was molesting and taking pornographic photos of an elementary-aged girl. The explicit photos were shared to people online, according to MSP.

Child Protective Services has placed the victim in a safe environment, the troopers said.

Michigan State Police is urging the public to call authorities if you hear or see any sort of child abuse.

