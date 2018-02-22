NAACP applauds changes made by FH Board of Ed.

Related Coverage Calls for action after FHN ‘blackface’ incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NAACP is applauding changes made by the Forest Hills Board of Education following a recent incident which a high school student put dark brown makeup on his face.

The Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP’s Youth Council met with the Forest Hills Board of Education Wednesday to discuss changes that could make the district more inclusive.

It comes following an incident earlier this month involving a senior at Forest Hills Northern. The student, who is white, put makeup for dark complexions on his face in an apparent attempt to make himself appear black. Photos were posted online and were soon shared thousands of times. Offended students and community members said it was an example of blackface.

Superintendent Daniel Behm previously told 24 Hour News he did not believe the student’s actions were motivated by racism.

In response to community outcry, the district has agreed to make following changes:

to appointment Vik Srinivasan, who is a person of color, to the board of education;

to hire a senior-level equity and inclusion officer;

to have all staff and administrators complete training at the Institute for Healing Racism;

to allow the NAACP review its zero-tolerance policy.

“Though these steps are progressive, the work of the NAACP is ongoing. The organization is encouraging the community to stay engaged and continue to hold its leaders accountable,” the Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP said in a news release.

