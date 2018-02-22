WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com are looking for a highly organized receptionist and research assistant to support our executive and sales management teams. The ideal candidate will possess outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, consider multi-tasking a way of life, and enjoy face to face interaction with our viewers and visitors.

Candidate must be proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint, and basic office equipment. Attention to detail and the ability to learn proprietary software applications is essential. An interest in the practical application of data research information from multiple sources, including daily database management and reporting is desired. Other duties as assigned by manager.

If you are energetic, customer focused and eager to learn, apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

