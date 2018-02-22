Snyder wants to spend $100M on IT, trade training

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder wants Michigan to spend an additional $100 million to educate students who can fill jobs in professional trades, information technology and other high-demand fields.

Snyder is calling it Michigan’s Marshall Plan for talent, a reference to the U.S. effort to help rebuild Europe after World War II. Speaking Thursday in Detroit, the governor says the state must be ready to respond to the needs of the economy.

The $100 million would help schools change course offerings and buy equipment. The money also would create programs to offer certifications to students in certain fields. Snyder says “many more jobs are still going unfilled.”

The governor says businesses would have opportunities to become partners with schools. The Legislature would have to approve the spending.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

