Something brewing with AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something new brewing around Grand Rapids, it’s called “AARP on Tap”. Today, we have Jennifer Feuerstein, one of our WOTV 4 Women crew members, here to tell us about this year-long effort.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

A connecting event for those 50+. You are invited to enjoy a night out on the town with “AARP on Tap”. Each month AARP is connecting at various local breweries with other 50-plus folks over a beer (or other beverage). Learn about local craft breweries, including tours and network with other interesting, purposeful adults. Plus, each month they will have a fun, engaging activity like magic, comedy or music.

Plus, free bar bites and discounted beers!

Registration is appreciated, but it’s not necessary to attend.

March 27 Rockford Brewing Company – 12 E Bridge St, Rockford

April 24 Creston Brewery – 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

May 22 Atwater Brewery – 201 Michigan St NW, Grand Rapids

June 26 Vander Mill – 505 Ball Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

July 24 Brewery Vivant – 925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

August 28 Bier Distillery – 5295 West River Dr. NE #100, Comstock Park

September 25 – Grand Rapids Brewing Company – 1 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

October 23 Jaden James Brewery – 4665 Broadmoor, Kentwood

November 27 Pike 51 Brewery – 3768 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville

December NO EVENT

January 22, 2019 Thornapple Brewing – 6262 28th St, Cascade

February 26, 2019 Railtown Brewery – 3555 68th St SE, Caledonia

March 26, 2019 Two Guys Brewing – 2356 Porter St SW, Wyoming

Join AARP Michigan for a free AARP Movies for Grownups Screening

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Monday, March 5

7pm

AMC Grand Rapids

3000 Alpine NW

Registration is required

Call 1-844-418-2281

Or visit http://aarp.cvent.com/OrientExpress_Walker

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

