Something brewing with AARP

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something new brewing around Grand Rapids,  it’s called “AARP on Tap”. Today, we have Jennifer Feuerstein, one of our WOTV 4 Women crew members, here to tell us about this year-long effort.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

A connecting event for those 50+. You are invited to enjoy a night out on the town with “AARP on Tap”. Each month AARP is connecting at various local breweries with other 50-plus folks over a beer (or other beverage). Learn about local craft breweries, including tours and network with other interesting, purposeful adults. Plus, each month they will have a fun, engaging activity like magic, comedy or music.

Plus, free bar bites and discounted beers!

Registration is appreciated, but it’s not necessary to attend.

  • March 27  Rockford Brewing Company – 12 E Bridge St, Rockford
  • April 24  Creston Brewery – 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
  • May 22  Atwater Brewery – 201 Michigan St NW, Grand Rapids
  • June 26  Vander Mill – 505 Ball Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
  • July 24  Brewery Vivant – 925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
  • August 28  Bier Distillery – 5295 West River Dr. NE #100, Comstock Park
  • September 25 – Grand Rapids Brewing Company – 1 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
  • October 23  Jaden James Brewery – 4665 Broadmoor, Kentwood
  • November 27  Pike 51 Brewery – 3768 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville
  • December  NO EVENT
  • January 22, 2019  Thornapple Brewing – 6262 28th St, Cascade
  • February 26, 2019  Railtown Brewery – 3555 68th St SE, Caledonia
  • March 26, 2019  Two Guys Brewing – 2356 Porter St SW, Wyoming

Join AARP Michigan for a free AARP Movies for Grownups Screening

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Related Posts