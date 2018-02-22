Superintendent: GRPS to take part in national walkout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will take part in nationwide walkout following a deadly school shooting in Florida.

GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal said she and the entire district will participate in the National School Walkout at 10 a.m. on March 14. Students and staff will walk out for 17 minutes — one minute for each person killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The nationwide walkout is an effort to push for stricter gun control and expanded mental health resources.

“I stand with my students! I stand with my teachers, school leaders, and support staff,” Weatherall said in a news release. “I believe it is important that we as a school district unite in support of this national school walk out to send a clear message to state and federal lawmakers that action is needed to update gun laws and ensure our schools are safe and secure learning environments.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

