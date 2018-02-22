Thornapple Lake swells, floods nearby homes

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents around Thornapple Lake southeast of Hastings are watching water swallow up their lawns and move into their houses.

On Thursday, several houses were submerged by a few feet of water following the heavy rain and snow melt from the previous several days.

Locals say that while they expect some spring flooding each year, what they’re seeing now is extensive. There have only been a handful of years when the water has climbed so high.

Barry County received between 3 and 4 inches of rain, almost double the monthly average, in just two days. This is one of the biggest rain events to happen in the December/January/February time frame in West Michigan history.

Historic Charlton Park was even blocked off as waters climbed over roads, though most, if not all, of the buildings looked untouched.

Some homeowners in the flood-prone areas anticipated the event, moving furniture up from basements and lower levels. Those affected say the only thing they can do is wait for the water to subside.

The Thornapple River downstream near Hastings is expected to peak late Thursday before levels will begin to drop.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Michigan River conditions

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

