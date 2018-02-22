Threat forwarded from NM; Belding cancels school

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Belding Area Schools has called off Friday classes as a precaution after a social media threat that originated in New Mexico was circulated referencing Belding High School.

Belding Area Schools said on its Facebook page Thursday night that police were looking into who forwarded the Snapchat threat from the Albuquerque area.

Facebook posts show the district and local police moved quickly upon being notified of the alleged threat. The district’s first post on the matter was just after 9 p.m. saying it was looking into the situation. The district had discovered the threat was not local within minutes and announced school would be canceled just after 10 p.m.

In the New Mexico case, at least seven students were arrested earlier Thursday in connection to the threat, WOOD TV8’s sister station KRQE reports.

