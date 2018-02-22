Today is deadline for CWC Awards

Related Coverage Now accepting Nominations for 2018 Connecting with Community Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are only hours left for you to apply for the Connecting with Community Awards.

This is your last chance to nominate individuals, organizations or businesses who are partnering together to address needs or solve problems in our community.

It’s easy to apply. Just nominate them here and tell us your story.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM February 22nd 2018.

Eight finalists will be selected and featured on 24 Hour News 8 during the months of March, April and May. A celebration reception with all the finalists will be held on Wednesday May 23rd.

The winner will receive a :30 second television public service announcement to air on WOOD TV for year highlighting your cause.

Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize collaborative community partnerships in West Michigan.

The Connecting with Community Awards are proudly supported by our Connecting with Community Partners: Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Art Van Furniture, Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Mercantile Bank and Grand Rapids Symphony.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

