Underprivileged kids get free ‘Black Panther’ tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids in West Michigan got the chance to see “Black Panther” after one man made it his mission to provide the opportunity for as many people as possible.

After seeing the film, Teion Crews realized the social impact it would have and thought it was important to provide an opportunity for underprivileged children to see it.

“Culturally, there’s so much rich history in this movie that when you’re young you grow up hearing, you’re descendants of kings and queens from Africa,” Crews said. “Now we have a visual perspective of that.”

He teamed up with Celebration Cinema South to rent out a 260-seat theater and gave the tickets away to kids who might not have been able to see it otherwise.

On Thursday, Crews went to Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy in Grand Rapids to surprise a group of fifth graders with free tickets.

“Understanding the significance and the cultural significance of a movie of this sort (is important), not only the content of the movie, but all of the behind the screen information about the movie as well,” said Grand Rapids Public Schools Disciplinary Hearing Officer Parris McMurray. “Predominately African-American cast, if you look at the director, if you look everybody who is behind the camera as well. The opportunity for young African-American kids to see someone who looks like them, from their same communities, from their same backgrounds having the opportunity to tell their story on such a grand stage as this.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

