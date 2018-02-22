USA women’s hockey wins gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — For the third Olympics in a row, the gold medal in women’s hockey came down to Team USA versus Team Canada.

In fact, America’s neighbors to the north have won four consecutive gold medals. The last women’s gold for Team USA was 20 years ago.

The Wednesday night matchup was a fantastic game. From the start, the crowds from both countries were into the game and the play on the ice was intense and physical.

Team USA would strike, first but Canada would respond with two goals in the second.

The red, white and blue had the equalizer in the third period, meaning it was time for 20 more minutes of hockey.

Overtime saw a very offensive Team USA but Canada’s goalie was able to stop every shot that came her way.

After overtime, the teams were still knotted up at 2-2. After an overtime period, games in international play go to a five-shot penalty style shootout.

After both teams scored a goal, each team earned a sixth shot on net. The puck was on the stick of Jocelyn Lamoureux, who was able to deliver an impressive goal to give Team USA the advantage.

That goal left the game in the hands of 20-year-old goalie Maddie Rooney, who was able to come up with the stop of her life to give Team USA a gold medal after a 20-year drought.

In addition to 20 years without a gold medal in women’s hockey, the game was also 38 years removed from the “Miracle on Ice.”

Photos: USA Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold at South Korea 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery TOPSHOT - USA's Amanda Kessel (centre L) is hugged by teammate Lee Stecklein (centre R) after the medal ceremony after the US team won the gold in the women's ice hockey event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players celebrate during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players celebrate during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Players of Team USA celebrate winning the gold medal after penalty-shot shootout following the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal game final between USA and Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Players of Team USA celebrate winning the gold medal after penalty-shot shootout following the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal game final between USA and Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

