Vicksburg student taken into custody after threat

Related Coverage 2 threats lead Otsego schools to close Thursday

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg High School student was taken into police custody after posting a threat online.

The school district said it was informed of the threat Thursday morning by the Vicksburg Police Department. The district worked with local police and the FBI to investigate the threat.

The student in question was taken into custody as soon as the threat was verified. Police said other students are not in danger.

Regardless, there was a police presence at the district Thursday.

“We take all threats seriously and school safety is our first priority,” Vicksburg Community Schools said in a release. “We rely on our students, staff and community to share information they have about any potential threat to school safety. We appreciate the tips, which helped identify the potential threat.”

The district also thanked authorities for their quick response.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

