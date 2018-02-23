2 killed after SUV crashes into GR house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were killed in a deadly crash early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue near 8th Street on the city’s northwest side.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that two people were killed when the SUV they were in crashed and on rolled onto a porch of a house.

No one inside the house was injured, police said.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The identities of the people killed in the crash have not yet been released.

