2 killed after SUV crashes into GR house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were killed in a deadly crash early Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue near 8th Street on the city’s northwest side.
Police told 24 Hour News 8 that two people were killed when the SUV they were in crashed and on rolled onto a porch of a house.
No one inside the house was injured, police said.
It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The identities of the people killed in the crash have not yet been released.