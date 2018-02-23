Canada’s Toutant wins inaugural big air gold; USA’s Mack takes silver

A Canadian has claimed the gold medal in men’s snowboard big air, but not the one most people expected.

Sebastien Toutant won the first-ever Olympic title for men’s big air, while compatriots Max Parrot and Mark McMorris — the pre-event favorites — both had multiple falls that took them out of medal contention.

U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack used stylish and creative grabs on his tricks to end up with a silver medal, and Great Britain’s Billy Morgan took bronze.

Results

Gold: Sebastien Toutant (CAN), 174.25

Silver: Kyle Mack (USA), 168.75

Bronze: Billy Morgan (GBR), 168.00

